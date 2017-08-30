Outstanding results at St Ronan’s College

The Governors and staff of St Ronan’s College are delighted to celebrate the success of pupils in their GCSE exams.

Many students have achieved outstanding results including A* and A results in nine or more subjects with a high percentage of pupils attaining five A*-C passes.

During the recent inspection, ETI commended the College on the clear development of “the learning partnership between pupils, teachers, parents and the wider school community that is being developed well, with clear priority given to establishing a shared understanding of effective learning.”

A school spokesperson said: “There is no doubt this continued hard work contributes to the increase in pupils achieving A*-C grades this year.

“St Ronan’s College endeavours to increase the range of courses and subjects on offer each year to ensure that students are empowered to follow the career path of their choice.

“Many new subjects are offered within the Key Stage 4 curriculum. The College has been commended by ETI for the way ‘The staff work collaboratively and positively to realise the school’s mission statement of achieving excellence in all aspects of the school’s work and life, thereby enabling the pupils to be the best they can be’.

“The expanding range of applied subjects continues to meet the needs of pupils and have proved very successful.

“We are delighted with the 100% A*-C pass rate in GCSE Dance which was a new subject on offer at our College. General subjects continue to grow in number and results improve year on year.

“The College celebrates 100% for our Year 11 students sitting GCSE Maths in one year with a 90% pass rate across a range of subjects including English Literature, Irish, Construction and Biology.”

They went on: “The College are delighted that the majority of our students are returning to continue their Post 16 Studies.

“Pupils in St Ronan’s College will continue to have, through curriculum and pastoral provision, opportunities to explore many new experiences, making them more aware of their strengths, preparing them for the world of work by making informed judgements and equipping them with the skills to become lifelong, independent learners.

“As an all ability College we celebrate the achievements of all our students and congratulate everyone on their tremendous success.

“The College would like to thank the community for entrusting the future of their children to them and will continue in their commitment to the children and families of this area in ensuring excellence in all things. ‘Pro Omnibus Excellentia’.”