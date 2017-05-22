Over 400 ferrets set for Scarva House fair

Over 400 ferrets are set to make history as they test their brains and brawn at the historic Scarvagh House estate, Banbridge this weekend for the return of the Northern Ireland CountrySports Fair (27th and 28th May.)

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural ‘Ferret Grand National’, ferret owners from across Ireland and beyond are ready to take on the Fair’s next challenge: The Ferret Krypton Factor.

The two-day country sports extravaganza has unveiled its line-up for 2017 which includes the usual blend of rural displays, country sports and family-fun activities.

There will be a series of firsts for the event – with the ‘Ireland’s Strongest Man’ competition (which will air on RTE early in 2018), and visitors can go for a ‘winning shot’ with Northern Ireland’s first ‘Catapult Championship’.

Foodies can also look forward to a new ‘Food Heartlands Marquee’ which showcases the area’s finest local produce.

Event Director, Derek Lutton said: “Every year we try to bring ‘all the fun of the fair’ to Scarvagh House.

“Through the Fair we celebrate the very best of rural life, and what the countryside has to offer. We also try to bring something new for our growing audience to enjoy. 2017 shall be no different – from traditional country sports such as angling, clay pigeon shooting and archery, through to equestrian activities and of course, our Ferret Krypton Factor, there will be something for everyone.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone.

“We’d also like to thank the ABC Council for their continued support of the event.”