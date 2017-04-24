Overnight closures as resurfacing work to start

A £350,000 resurfacing scheme on the A3 Dobbin Road in Portadown is due to start this Saturday.

It will involve the resurfacing of a three quarter mile stretch of road and hard shoulders along with ancillary works.

Temporary overnight road closures will be in place. The road will be closed from 7pm to 6am from this Saturday until next Saturday, May 6 and from 7pm to 6am from Sunday, May 7 to Monday, May 15.

Armagh-bound traffic is being diverted via the Derryhale Road, Markethill Road, Aghory Road, Mullalelish Road and Legacorry Road.

Portadown-bound traffic is being diverted via the Kilmore Road, Red Lion Road, Loughgall Road, Brownstown Road and Armagh Road.

Delays are expected and drivers are asked to be patient and to allow additional time for their journeys.