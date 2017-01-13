Search

Pair for trial on burglary charge

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Two men have been returned for trial to Newry Crown Court charged with a burglary at a primary school in Banbridge.

Stefan Scappaticci (24), Anderson Court, Banbridge, and Christopher McCreedy (25), Glenavon Lane, Lurgan, appeared last Thursday at a preliminary enquiry at Newry courthouse.

The charge against both of them alleges that on August 20, 2015, they entered as a trespasser St Mary’s Primary School, Reilly Park, Banbridge, with intent to steal.

Both were remanded on their own bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Newry Crown Court on February 16.