Panicked and drove wrong way on the M1

After crashing his van into the back of a lorry a 48-year-old man drove the wrong way along the hard shoulder of the motorway, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Paul Anthony McConville, Derrycarib Road, Portadown, was fined £200 and banned for 12 months for dangerous driving.

Fines of £100 were imposed for failing to report an accident and failing to remain at the scene.

The court heard that on March 2 this year at approximately 8am a tipper lorry on the M1 was struck from behind between junctions 13 and 14 by a van driven by the defendant.

Both vehicles came to a halt on the hard shoulder and the van drove off along the hard shoulder against the flow of traffic before going off at the Loughgall junction.

A short time later police found the van with major frontal damage. McConville admitted being the driver and being involved in the collision.

He said he was on his way to work and was coming onto the motorway when he saw a lorry. He braked, skidded, struck the lorry and found he was facing the wrong way. He panicked and drove off.

A barrister representing the defendant said her client dealt with the situation very badly.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a very unfortunate situation the defendant found himself in given his clear record.

She added his biggest mistake was driving against the flow of the traffic on a bend.