Parking attendants kept busy

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area is one of the most ticketed for off-street parking - taking second place in the province’s 11 council areas.

Indeed the borough was ahead of Belfast which took third place in the ranking for off street fines.

The area had 1,036 off-street infractions from January to March.

Portadown was the council area’s most ticketed town with 379 notices issued, with Armagh in second place amassing 274 tickets, Banbridge took third place with 224 tickets and in Lurgan there were 159 tickets issued in the first quarter of this year.

Month by month there were 125 off-street fines issued in Portadown in January, 121 in February and 133 in March.

Fermanagh and Omagh council area topped the poll with 1,184 fines issued in the three month period.

In terms of on-street parking, Portadown was the ninth most ticketed town (from a list of 79).

In the first three months of this year drivers in the town saw 552 tickets issued for on-street infractions.

Banbridge took twelfth position with 332 tickets issued, while Lurgan was the thirteenth most ticketed town with 332 infractions,

On a month by month breakdown Portadown drivers were hit with 212 fines in January, 136 in February and 204 in March.

There were no fines issued in Gilford during the period. It was the same story in Richhill and Tandragee, while there were seven tickets issued in Moy.

Across Northern Ireland as a whole there were 20,502 on-street fines issued in the first three month of the year.

Belfast topped the poll with 8,331 fines issued, followed by Newry on 1,919 and Derry/Londonderry with 1,365 drivers out of pocket,