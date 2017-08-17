Parking attendants kept busy in town

Portadown is the 11th most ticketed town in the province, according to the latest figures.

From April to June this year a total of 480 on-street parking tickets were issued in the town - compared to 552 in the previous three months.

Neighbouring Lurgan was 14th on the list with 348 tickets issued (compared to 332 January to March) and Banbridge was 15th on 342 (unchanged from the previous quarter).

Going out of the town, Moy and Markethill had just one ticket apiece issued during the quarter while Gilford, Richhill and Tandragee maintained their unblemished record with no tickets issued.

Obviously topping the list for on-street fines was Belfast with 9,796 tickets issued while Newry placed second with 1,693.

In terms of off-street parking fines the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area was fourth out of the 11 council areas.

Portadown saw 375 tickets issued in the three month period - making the town the third most ticketed in the council area.

However, for the year to date Portadown was the most ticketed town in the borough with a total of 752 fines issued.

Lurgan got off fairly lightly in the borough in this respect with 106 notices issued in April to June (or 265 penalty notices for the year to date).

Banbridge had 260 tickets April to June (484 for the year to date) while Armagh had 272 notices (546 for the year so far).

In total there were 1.011 tickets issued for off-street parking infractions during the three month period across the council area.