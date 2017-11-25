Search

Passing of Mr. Walter Kerr, Waringstown.

One of Waringstown’s best known citizens, Mr. Walter Kerr, has passed away.

News of his passing was carried on the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade Committee’s Facebook page.

The post stated: “It is with deep and profound sadness that the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade Committee report on the death of Mr Walter Kerr, Life President and co-founder of the NI Kidney Research Fund and the annual Waringstown Cavalcade.”

Funeral arrangements later.