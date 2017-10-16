Peatlands Park closed as storm approaches

Peatlands Park will be closed to the public today (Monday) due to storm Ophelia.

The announcement was made by The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Peatlands is one of six forest and country parks managed by DAERA, all of which will close.

The department took the decision as a precautionary measure due to the risk from falling trees and branches.

Members of the public are advised not to access forest or country parks for their own safety.

DAERA has also announced that, as a precaution, all farm inspections and non-essential field work, due to take place today, has been cancelled.

A spokesperson said Forest Service and the NI Environment Agency (NIEA) will assess any possible damage once the storm has passed and will advise if any closures will remain in place over the next few days.

The department has also urged all farmers to remain vigilant and mindful of their own safety when protecting their premises and their livestock.

They say people in rural areas should avoid non-essential travel.

Farmers requiring any advice /assistance should call the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7852.