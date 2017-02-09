Penalty points following driver’s insurance mistake

Six penalty points were imposed on a 22-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance.

Scott David Johnston, whose address was given as Corcrain Drive, Portadown, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that he was stopped at Highfield Road in Craigavon and checks showed there was no insurance in place.

He assured police he had insurance but it turned out he was not insured.

Johnston, who pleaded guilty himself in the court, said that when he renewed his insurance he was told he could drive any vehicle.

He added that it was his mistake and he didn’t check the letter that was sent out to him.