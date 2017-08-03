Penalty points for seatbelt lapse

Three penalty points were imposed on a 53-year-old woman last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for failing to wear her seat belt.

Paula Mallon, Ballyoran Park, Portadown, was also fined £75. For failing to produce her driving licence she was fined £100.

The court heard that on March 28 this year at approximately 2.30pm police saw a car driving out of the Garvaghy Road and they noticed the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Mr Conor Downey, defending, said Mallon had a clear record.