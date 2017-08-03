Search

Penalty points for seatbelt lapse

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Three penalty points were imposed on a 53-year-old woman last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for failing to wear her seat belt.

Paula Mallon, Ballyoran Park, Portadown, was also fined £75. For failing to produce her driving licence she was fined £100.

The court heard that on March 28 this year at approximately 2.30pm police saw a car driving out of the Garvaghy Road and they noticed the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Mr Conor Downey, defending, said Mallon had a clear record.