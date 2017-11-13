Pensioner airlifted to hospital after crash

A woman in her 80s remains in a critical condition following a multi-vehicle traffic collision on the Scarva Road near Banbridge on Saturday.

The road was closed for several hours whilst emergancy services attended the scene on Saturday morning.

The pensioner was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment for her injuries, which police have described as serious but not life threatening at this time.

Several other people were treated for minor injuries following the incident, police have said.

Meanwhile a woman aged 50 who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury following the collision, has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Several others were treated for minor injuries following the collision which occurred at around 11.30am this morning and involved a black Seat Leon and a black Nissan Note.

“Officers have appealed to anyone who may have seen either vehicle being driven in the area this morning or who witnessed the collision to contact them at Armagh on 101 quoting reference number 546 11/11/17.”