Pensioner glad to be alive after car collides with tree

An elderly man who was involved in a road crash on Sunday has said he is grateful to everyone who stopped to help him.

Larry Godson, from Portadown, sustained a badly injured eye and cracked ribs and is in quite a lot of pain.

But his grandson Neo Godson said the pensioner is very thankful to be alive given the seriousness of the accident.

Mr Godson’s car struck a tree on the Portadown off-slip of the M1 motorway.

Police said a number of women pulled together to drag the tree off the car.

In a post on their Facebook page, the police thanked all the motorists who stopped to help.

Police, Fire Brigade and the Ambulance Service attended the scene.