Plans for super leisure centre on view ahead of planned January start date

The plans for the council’s new South lake Leisure Centre have gone out for public consultation.

The centre is set to be built on land at South Lake in Brownlow, with Craigavon Watersports Centre to be demolished to make way for it.

The council’s existing leisure centres in Portadown, Brownlow and Lurgan would stay open until the new centre opens.

Under the proposal, the leisure centre would include a 50m swimming pool, learner pool, leisure water area, an eight-court sports hall, wet and dry changing facilities and fitness suite.

There would also be a beauty suite, soft play area, squash courts, activity rooms and cafe.

The planning application is available for the public to view at Cascades in Portadown, Waves in Lurgan and at Craigavon Civic Centre between 9.30-4.30 (Monday to Friday) with the exception of Thursday, 10.30-4.

Dependent on planning approval, the project is expected to start in January 2018 with a target completion date of spring 2020.