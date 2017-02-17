Pleaded guilty in ‘breach of trust’ case over sat nav theft

A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court to a ‘breach of trust’ case where he stole sat-navs.

He was Stephen Robb, whose address was given to the court as Timakeel Grange, Portadown.

The charge against him alleges that between January 1, 2014, and April 9, 2015, he stole two sat-navs belonging to Isaac Agnew Mercedes-Benz.

When the charge was put to Robb he elected to have the matter heard at the magistrates’ court and pleaded guilty.

Because it was a breach of trust case District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned that matter until March 8 so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained from the probation service,