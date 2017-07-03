Police appeal after assault

Police are appealing for information after a gang of four men assaulted a 48-year-old man at the junction of Garvaghy Road and Park Road, Portadown in the early hours of Tuesday (June 20).

Sometime between 1.20am and 1.50am as the man was walking along the street four males got out of a burgundy Peugeot 206 and assaulted him.

It is believed that one of the men was carrying a metal bar. He attended hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Constable Stephanie Beattie appealed to anyone who has information in relation to this assault to contact police at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 98 20/06/17. Alternatively, contact the independent Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.