Police appeal for witnesses to collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision this morning (Thursday, May 11) which left a man seriously injured.

The two vehicle road traffic collision was reported on the Ballyhannon Road, Portadown.

Sergeant Melanie Gibson said “It was reported that at approximately 7:15am, a white Toyota Hilux and green Subaru Forester were involved in the road traffic collision.

“As a result of the collision the driver of the Forester has been taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious but at this time not believed to be life-threatening, whilst the other driver was treated for shock.

“Anyone that could assist with this investigation can contact Lurgan Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 164 of the 11/05/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”