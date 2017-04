Police have appealed for help in finding a missing Portadown man.

Conrad Robinson was last seen in the Portadown area at just after 10pm on Tuesday night, April 25.

He is 5ft 6, of stocky build, with brown/grey hair that is cut very short, blue eyes and stubble.

He was last seen wearing a black rain jacket over a red hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms and may be carrying a sleeping bag.

Anyone with information on Conrad’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 and quote serial 1167 of 25/04/17.