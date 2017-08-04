Police appeal on serious sexual assault

Police are appealing for information on a serious sexual assault in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.

Detective Sergeant Nelson from the PSNI Public Protection Branch said, “A woman aged in her 30s reported that she had been sexually assaulted by two males in the William Street area between 12.15am and 1.10am. The males are described as black; one with dreadlocks and the other wearing his hair in a ponytail.

PSNI

“We are keen to hear from anyone who can help police identify these two males, or anyone who saw them earlier in the evening socialising in the Thomas Street area to contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 216 of the 23/07/17.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.