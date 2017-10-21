Police dog on drugs patrol in play areas

A police sniffer dog has been out on patrol in play areas in Portadown after reports of drug taking and drugs paraphernalia being found.

Police dog Max and his handler have been patrolling and searching MUGAs, play areas and parks.

His handler said, “I am shocked that people would put young children in so much danger. Children play in these parks, people walk in these areas, pets run about these areas and they should feel safe when doing so.”

He said Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to carry out patrols in the areas and urged anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it to police on 101.