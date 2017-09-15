Police found cannabis

When police spoke to a 22-year-old man in Lurgan they discovered that he had a small amount on cannabis on him.

Niall McCann, Halls Mill Green, Gilford, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class B drug.

The court heard that on July 7 this year in the Taghnevan area police spoke to McCann who was in a vehicle.

He had a small amount of cannabis and this was seized by police.

McCann admitted it belonged to him and he was going to smoke it.

A barrister representing the defendant said there was a caution on his record for a similar offence.

He added that McCann should not have been in the area but the court could draw its own conclusions why he was there.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant she would impose a fine this time but if she saw him again it would be an entirely different matter.