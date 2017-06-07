Police found six cannabis plants

When police searched a house in Portadown they found six cannabis plants in a tent in the upstairs bedroom, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Sean Cardwell, whose address was given as Garvaghy Gardens, Portadown, admitted cultivating cannabis plants on February 13 this year and unlawful possession of cannabis.

For each charge he was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The court heard that at 7pm police searched the defendant’s then home address at Obins Street, Portadown.

They found six suspected cannabis plants in a tent in an upstairs bedroom along with ancillary equipment including heat lamps and timers.

As well 40 grams of a green matter were found in a freezer in the kitchen.

Forensic analysis showed that the plants and green matter were cannabis.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

A barrister representing the defendant said that it was a fairly positive report and his client knew that he could have found himself in a different forum.

He asked that the court give him credit for the way he had met the matter and that he had no previous convictions apart from one caution.

The barrister added that Cardwell had voluntarily sought the help of the addiction services.