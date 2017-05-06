Police in anti-social behaviour warning after fights break out

Police were out in Dromore and Rathfriland last night (Friday) following reports of anti-social behaviour including fights breaking out.

According to a PSNI Facebook post, a large crowd was causing issues in Dromore Park, where the fighting took place, and several crews attended.

The majority of the teenagers moved on without issue but one became abusive and aggressive to police and was taken to Banbridge police station.

And in Rathfriland, a number of young people were taken home as they were under the influence of alcohol and causing a disturbance.

The police said, “We take antisocial behaviour very seriously as it can affect the quality of life to local residents.

“Parents, know where your kids are. No one expects you to have eyes on them 24/7... If you can’t trust your kids, get more proactive in educating them about their behaviour and the consequences it can have.

“A lot of these kids are nearing an age when they’ll want to travel. Having convictions under their belt ... will seriously narrow their travel prospects, not to mention job opportunities.”

They urged residents to continue to report any nuisance behaviour by calling 101.