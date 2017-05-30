Police in appeal on Caitlin death

Police investigating the death of 15-year-old Caitlin White (Shortland) revisited the Corcrain area on Saturday in a bid to establish exactly what happened in the hours leading up to her death.

The Craigavon Senior High School pupil was found unconscious in the estate’s woodland area the Saturday before and taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where she died a short time later.

It is believed her death may have been drug-related.

Youth workers were also there to offer help and support to young people, along with a number of concerned parents.

Inspector Leslie Badger, Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, “The purpose of this revisit was to trace any witnesses who may have seen Caitlin in the Corcrain area last Saturday, May 20.

“There were a large number of young people in the Corcrain area and I would appeal to them if they have any information, no matter how insignificant they may think it is, to speak to police on the non-emergency number 101. Or ... contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Inspector Badger said police investigating the teenager’s death have arrested three males aged 15, 17 and 19. All three have been released on bail pending further enquiries. A number of searches were also carried out and suspected ecstasy tablets seized.

He added, “This is a wide ranging investigation and the exact cause of Caitlin’s death is yet to be determined. A postmortem examination has been carried out, but we are awaiting the results of further tests.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the local community for their help and support throughout this investigation. We will continue to engage with young people, youth groups and community representatives in the wider area.”