Police seize drugs haul after raiding three houses in Portadown

Drugs have been seized by police after they raided three houses in Portadown on Friday evening.

Police say that four people are now being investigated for drug possession offences.

A police spokesperson asked for the public’s help in preventing the criminal behaviour.

“Whilst there were controlled drugs seized in all the searches and four persons are now being investigated for possession offences we continue to need the help of the public to target our search activity to the right place at the right time.

“Keep the info coming in please and we’ll keep working to stop their trade.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police by ringing 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.