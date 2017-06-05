Police smelled cannabis in stopped car

When police smelled cannabis coming from a car it was later established that the driver had the drug in his bloodstream.

Alan Fox (22), Coronation Place, Lurgan, admitted driving while unfit on January 13 when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 12 months.

For unlawful possession of cannabis he was fined £200 and another £200 fine was imposed for unlawful possession of cannabis resin.

At approximately 9.10pm the defendant was stopped at a vehicle checkpoint at Highfield Heights in Craigavon. Police immediately smelled cannabis.

Fox put his hand in his right hand pocket and produced a bag containing herbal cannabis and another containing cannabis resin. A blood sample showed evidence of cannabis in his blood at the time.

He told police he had purchased the cannabis for £40 and it was for his own use. He admitted he had smoked some of the drug about ten minutes before he was stopped. A solicitor representing Fox said there was no excuse for what he did.