Police want to hear from more Northway witnesses

Police are appealing for more witnesses to an altercation on the Northway on Friday, which went viral on social media.

A spokesperson said, “We’ve had contact made by several members of the public. However, there are for sure more people out there who witnessed the events leading up to the altercation who haven’t yet spoken to us.

“If you witnessed the incident, particularly the run-up to it on the Northway, please contact us on 101. The incident is 918 of 06/10/17.”

The incident involving two motorists occurred just before 4pm.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm), disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail while further investigation is carried out.