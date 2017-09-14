PoPo the Python slithers back home after night in Lurgan police station

A three-feet long albino python has snaked its way home after a night in Lurgan police station

It was brought to the PSNI by a Craigavon man who found the snake in his flat at Aldervale.

Police said they were called to the property in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Nick Browne said: “We received a call from a male at approximately 1:06am who said he had found a white coloured snake, with a yellow criss-cross stripe, approximately three foot long in their property.

“Officers located the snake and brought it to Lurgan PSNI Station for safe keeping until the owner was located, or arrangements made for a local pet shop to take it for safekeeping.

“The snake has now been returned to its owner.”

Earlier one witty officer said on Craigavon PSNI Facebook page: “I’ve clearly watched way too much David Attenborough and Steve Irwin. My guess was an albino python. I’m told it’s an Albino Royal Python. I’m calling that as close enough!”

He explained that PoPo the python had been in safe hands.

“We know who is owner is now so, once it’s established they’re fit to care for him, he’ll be on his way home.

“We’re glad to report that the sacrificial probationer who was bravely volunteered for the role of PoPo handling was unharmed.

“PoPo appears to be very ‘Pro Po’ and was happy enough chilling out in the Sergeant’s office.”