Portadown Commonwealth Parade

The annual Portadown Commonwealth Day parade and church services are on Sunday.

Three sections of the parades (junior, intermediate and senior) will assemble at Hanover St and Carleton St at 2pm and move off at 2.20pm – the streets will be closed to traffic.

The intermediate parade (forming at the right-hand side of Carleton St) will lead, through the town to First Portadown Presbyterian Church. Then the senior parade will march from Hanover St, to the ‘Regal’ roundabout and back uptown, turning into Thomas St for service at the Methodist Church. The junior parade will form up in Carleton St (Parochial Hall side) and follow the seniors downtown, and marching back up for service in St Mark’s Church of Ireland.

For the return parade, the Intermediates will form up in Bridge St, outside Edenderry Church and return to St; the seniors will form up at Portmore Street and march via Meadow Lane and back uptown to Hanover Street; and the juniors will form up at West Street, following their outward footsteps to Carleton Street. The return parades will begin at about 4pm.