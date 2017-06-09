Portadown district in Mini Twelfth parade

The annual Portadown District LOL No 1 parade (Mini Twelfth) will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

It will be led by The Millar Memorial Flute Band, Belfast, starting from Carleton Street at 7pm.

Accompanying Portadown Lodge LOL 608, the ex-servicemen, will be LOL 1952 ex-servicemen’s Lodge from Newtownards. Both lodges have accompanied one another at a number of parades this year.

The parade of lodges, banners and bands will take the usual route of Church Street, Jervis Street, West Street and the town centre to Edenderry.

On its return, the parade will pause at the Bann Bridge where district officers will lay a wreath at the 1641 Memorial at the Pleasure Gardens before making its way through the town to Carleton Street.

District officers will review the parade as it passes the library at Church Street before finishing in Carleton Street.

The bands will proceed to Armagh for a parade later in the evening.