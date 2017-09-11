Praise for drug raid arrest

A drugs operation by the PSNI, in which one man was arrested, has been welcomed by the Lord Mayor, Alderman Gareth Wilson.

Police uncovered cannabis plants and a suspected class A drug during a search of a house in the Portadown area.

The PSNI said the man had been arrested for several drugs and intent to supply offences.

The Mayor said, “Drugs are a blight on today’s modern society. They are destructive, divisive and devastating. They cause heartache and heartbreak to many a family and unfortunately we know this only too well within this borough.

“Fortunately, the statutory agencies are fighting back and am delighted that last week the PSNI took proactive action uncovering a drugs den.

“Credit to the PSNI who took this action and to the person who reported it in the first place.”