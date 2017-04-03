Praise for junction safety works as visibility is ‘totally transformed’

Visibility for residents has been ‘totally transformed’ by the completion of a new junction, Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has said.

Mr Irwin said the works to a junction on Blackisland Road close to the Ardress crossroads had also improved safety exiting onto the main road.

He said, “I want to put on record my thanks to the contractors AG Wilson, the Housing Executive and Transport NI for all their work on this project.

“The junction improvement works, which have now been completed, really make a dramatic difference to the visibility for residents exiting onto the main Blackisland Road as there is now a clear unobstructed view in each direction.

“This has really assisted residents and it certainly removes a lot of the risk and danger for residents at this point.”

Mr Irwin added, “This work took a little time to get prioritised and to see it now completed and having driven out of the junction myself it really is a good improvement and is money well spent by our statutory agencies.”