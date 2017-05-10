Pre-sentence report ordered

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 27-year-old man admitted a drugs offence.

Wayne Gordon Donaldson, Ulsterville Park, Portadown, was charged with unlawful possession of a class B drug, herbal cannabis, on February 18 this year.

His barrister said he would be pleading guilty to the offence. He added that Donaldson had previously had a suspended sentence which he did not breach.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant had been given a Crown Court sentence and that ‘didn’t waken him up’.

She adjourned the case until May 31 so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.