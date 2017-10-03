Prison term after breach of order

A man had a community service order replaced with a six month prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was Barry Anthony Toman (39), Drumnamoe Avenue, Lurgan. On December 14 last year he was convicted of riotous behaviour and given 200 hours community service.

At last week’s court the probation service applied to have the order revoked because he failed comply.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a ‘nasty incident’ which on its own could have crossed the custody threshold.

She added Toman had not done a single minute of the order and it was the ‘height of absolute cheek’ on his part.

The judge replaced the community service order with a sentence of six months in prison. Following a request from the defence Toman was released on his own bail of £500 to appeal.