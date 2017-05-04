Prison term after damaging two cars

Damage to two cars caused by a 24-year-old man on March 30 this year has now been fixed, Craigavon Magistrates Court was told last Friday.

Brian Ward, Moyraverty Court, Craigavon, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage of a car belonging to a man and another vehicle owned by a woman.

Ward also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, a mop, on the same date.

Sentencing had been adjourned after the judge was told that Ward’s family were making sure the damage was repaired.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was considerable damage caused to both vehicles.

A public prosecutor confirmed that the vehicles had been fixed.

Judge Kelly said that was a significant indication of remorse on behalf of the defendant.

A barrister representing Ward said his client had served the equivalent of a two month sentence.

Ward was sentenced to one month in custody for each charge with the terms to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.