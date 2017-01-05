Prizes handed out in annual Craigavon Cardiac Care draw

The winner of the top prize in the annual Craigavon Cardiac Care Association (CCCA) draw is Tiarnan Quinn from Portadown who has won £2,000.

Second prize of £1,000 goes to Teresa Gibson, Dromore; third of £300 to Tanya Tsang, Tandragee, and fourth prize of £200 to B Loughran, Armagh.

A further 34 prizes were also handed out (the full list is on view in the foyer of Craigavon Hospital and in Portadown Health Centre) and the total amount raised was £15,500.

Association honorary secretary Rodney Wiggins said the money would be spent on equipment for the heart ward at the hospital and to buy a further 20 defibrillators for churches and community organisations.