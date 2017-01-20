Pulled out in front of police car

A 29-year-old woman who drove out in front of a police car causing it to brake to avoid a collision was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention.

Barbara Mary McCaughley, Springhill Road, Magheralin, was also given three points for the offence.

For having a defective nearside brake light on her vehicle she was fined £50.

The court heard that a police patrol in Edward Street in Lurgan had to brake to avoid a collision when they defendant pulled out in front of them.

She said she was distracted by her child crying in the back.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said this happened at a very difficult junction and there was a lot of traffic at the time.

He added that his client had been driving for a number of years and had no previous convictions or points on her licence.