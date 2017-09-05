Punched his brother twice and bit him on the hand

After punching his brother twice a 29-year-old man then bit him on the hand, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Clement Lyness, Lakelands, Craigavon, was fined £400 for common assault on March 18 this year and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at approximately 12.45am the victim and the accused were in a house in Wellington Street, Lurgan.

The defendant punched his brother twice to the face and he was wrestled to the ground where Lyness bit the injured party on the hand.

When police arrived they were grappling on the stairs and the injured party made the allegation that he had been punched twice and bit on the left hand.

The defendant had to be interviewed the following morning due to his level of intoxication.

A barrister representing Lyness said it was a brawl between two brothers and there had been no contact between them since this incident.

He added that there was no ongoing feud between the parties.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that because of the defendant’s behaviour he should question his use of alcohol and his temper.