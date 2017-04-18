Purchase of defibrillator is welcomed

The purchase of a defibrillator device by the management of Brownlow House has been welcomed.

The money for the device was secured by Carla Lockhart MLA and David Martin, Chairperson of the Friends of Brownlow House, via the Together Building United Communities grant of £20,000 earlier this year.

The Department of Communities gave permission for the Defib to be purchased and placed centrally for all of the house users if required.

Ms Lockhart said, “As with all these devices we hope they are never required, however, it is good that we should take all the precautions necessary. One of these devices may well save a life someday. I want to commend David and his team for their foresight in this purchase and encourage anyone who has not visited the venue to do so and see the on going exhibitions and sample the coffee shop.”