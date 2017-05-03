Put lit tissue in letterbox

A 62-year-old woman who put a lit tissue through the letterbox of a house was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for attempted arson.

Gwen McConnell, Gilford Road, Lurgan, had previously pleaded guilty to attempting to damage or destroy by fire a private dwelling belonging to a man on December 24 last year. Sentencing had been adjourned until last week so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

The court heard that at 1.45am the son of the injured party was in the living room of the house when he heard a knock on the door. Through the blinds he saw the defendant and he told his father who was upstairs.

At 1.55am the son heard a noise and looked out of an upstairs window and saw their neighbour, the defendant, with something in her hand.

He went halfway down the stairs and saw a lit tissue being pushed through the letterbox. It extinguished itself without causing any damage.

McConnell walked off and the injured party drove after her asking her about her actions. She said she was not able to sleep and continued to shout at the injured party who rang the police.

When interviewed she said she had been living there three and a half years and had no issues with the neighbours until the last few months because the son spent all night on his X-box.

She said she had not slept for a number of months because of the son playing computer games from midnight to ten in the morning.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said there was absolutely no damage caused to the property. He added that the pre-sentence report showed his client was ‘genuinely remorseful’ for her actions on this night.

Mr Downey said since this incident she had attained accommodation outside the Lurgan area and there had been no repetition of this behaviour.

He added that she bore no grudges against the injured parties and accepted she behaved in a completely irrational fashion. She had a completely clear record.

Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer said this was a ‘serious offence’.

He added that the defendant said she was irritated by the incessant noise from next door and her self-restraint was lessened because she had taken alcohol. But, the judge continued, none of these were excuses for the way she behaved which was reprehensible and reckless.

Imposing a four month prison sentence the judge suspended it for three years.