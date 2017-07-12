R-Driver given ban as he did not have his licence in court

With no licence available to the court a 19-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not displaying ‘R’ plates.

Louis Neill, Churchill Park, Portadown, was also fined £25 for the offence.

For having a defective rear offside light cluster he was fined £75 while a £50 fine was imposed for not having a rear view mirror.

The court heard that on February 18 this year at 1.30am police stopped a car being driven by the defendant on the Garvaghy Road, Portadown.

The rear offside light cluster was defective, there was an ‘R’ plate on the front window but none at the rear and the rear view mirror was missing.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that if the defendant obtained his licence he could apply again to the court.