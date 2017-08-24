Record-breaking GCSE year for Markethill High

Markethill High School is celebrating the best GCSE results in its history.

The number of pupils leaving with five or more passes at A*-C has increased yet again to 94.1 per cent.

This represents an increase of 18 per cent in two years.

The number of pupils achieving five or more GCSEs at A*-C including English and maths has also risen above 70 per cent for the first time in the school’s history, with 71 per cent of pupils achieving this standard.

This represents an increase of eight per cent on last year.

A total of nine students achieved eight A*-A grades or more.

Over 80 per cent of pupils passed both maths and English, setting another record for the school, and the number of boys attaining five or more passes at A*-C is now better than at any time in the school’s history.

Principal James Maxwell said, “This is the best result in the school’s history. We are absolutely delighted and I would pay tribute to the dedication, hard work and sheer professionalism of the staff here at Markethill High who always go above and beyond to ensure our pupils are exceptionally well catered for, both academically and pastorally.

“The results are also a clear vindication of this school’s unrelenting priority on the development of high-quality learning and teaching in the classroom.”

He added, “Behind every single grade is a story. A number of our pupils had many challenges during the course of their GCSE studies including ill-health. I would want to convey my pride and admiration at how those pupils have achieved.

“Markethill High School pupils continue to demonstrate that self-belief, hard work and commitment will bring success.

“Today’s results consolidate Markethill High School’s position as a leading, non-selective, controlled school in Northern Ireland.”