Rector to be installed at Richhill service

The new rector of St Matthew’s Church of Ireland in Richhill is to be instituted on Thursday, June 8, at 7.30pm.

The Rev Gary McMurray will be installed by Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, the Most Rev Dr Richard Clarke.

Mr McMurray has been rector of Aghavea Parish Church in Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh, for the past six years.

Before that he served at St Elizabeth’s Church in Dundonald, where he was ordained a curate in 2008.

Mr McMurray (36), from Dromore, was involved in the life of his home parish, Dromore Cathedral, from a young age.

He studied politics at Queen’s University Belfast and worked with a victim support group in Newtwonstewart, Co Tyrone.

It was during this time that he answered the call to the ordained ministry and spent three years studying at the Church of Ireland Theological Institute in Dublin.

A few weeks after his ordination he married his wife Lynsey, who is also from Dromore.

In his free time, Mr McMurray enjoys reading, photography and supporting the Ulster Rugby squad at Ravenhill.

He said, “I am looking forward to getting to know the parishioners and wider community in Richhill.”

The preacher will be the Rev Trevor Johnston, of All Saints Church in Belfast.

The position of rector at St Matthew’s has been vacant since the sudden death of the popular Rev David Somerville in February 2016.