Register now for Annual Quality Improvement Event

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust is inviting staff and service users to register for the 4th Annual Quality Improvement Event on Friday 17 November in The Junction, Dungannon (9:30am–4:30pm).

This year’s theme will be Delivering Together: Quality Improvement and Innovation and it will be an opportunity to:

• Listen to service users and staff describe “What Matters to Me”

• Experience a live Dragons’ Den and watch staff pitch their innovative ideas to improve Patient Experience

• Listen to live music from “On the Spectrum” at lunch time or drop in to our Quality Improvement Cinema and view quality improvement in action

• Take time to review over 140 quality improvement poster presentations and hear from our staff how they are making a difference to patient care and experience

Registration for the event closes on Friday, 10 November, so register your interest now by visiting the website http://www.southerntrust.hscni.net/3674.htm