Residents facing move as care home to close

Work has begun to find alternative accommodation for 16 residents of Rathowen Care Home in Tandragee after it announced its decision to close.

It is understood that 30 staff are also employed at the home.

A Southern Trust spokesperson said the trust is working closely the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) and the home to ensure a safe transfer of the residents to alternative accommodation.

The statement added, “The trust has assigned individual key workers to work closely with each of the residents and their families to find alternative accommodation so they can receive safe, high quality care in a suitable environment which meets their individual needs.”

The home declined to give a statement to the Portadown Times but it has been reported that the closure is due to ongoing difficulties in recruiting and retaining nursing staff needed to run the home.