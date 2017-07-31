Residents flag up service gaps

Dozens of local residents turned out for TADA Rural Support Network’s community consultation meeting in Donaghcloney last week.

The third meeting in TADA’s series of community consultations was held in the village’s Methodist Church Hall on Thursday, July 27.

Dozens of people turned out for the TADA meeting in Donaghcloney.

“The rationale for the consultations is to make sure that community groups and individuals are aware of the services that are available to them and to map any gaps that could be filed by TADA or to signpost them to other service providers,” Network Manager Brendan McCann explained.

More than 60 people turned up for the event, which identified and discussed a range of key issues such as the lack of rural transport, particularly for those needing to attend hospital appointments; not enough being done to tackle social isolation; and the need for a community hub.

“The data collected will be used by a number of service providers including Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Council, who have asked for our assistance to ascertain gaps in service that might be included in the upgrading of village plans,” Mr McCann added.

When TADA have completed all their consultations it will share its findings with all the relevant agencies in the area to assist them in delivering improved services for the whole of the community.

TADA aims to help sustain vibrant local communities in rural areas through the development and support of rural community groups and individuals by providing information, advocacy, capacity building and partnership working with all other relevant bodies.