Residents voice their concerns after murders

Residents of Upper Ramone Park have met representatives of the Southern Health Trust following last week’s shocking murder of elderly couple Michael and Marjorie Cawdery.

Mr and Mrs Cawdery, both aged 83, were killed in their home on Friday afternoon in what police described as a “brutal attack”.

On Tuesday, 40-year-old Thomas Scott McEntee, of Moorfield Court, Kilkeel, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court charged with the murders.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated vehicle-taking, and was remanded in custody to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on June 23.

On Wednesday, a number of residents met representatives from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust (SHSCT) to discuss issues, including those around access to the housing development and the broader hospital site.

Concerns have been raised over security and access from the hospital site to Upper Ramone Park following the double murder. A representative for the health trust described the meeting, which was facilitated by DUP councillor Margaret Tinsley, as “very good”.

She said, “The residents raised some concerns and we are going to go back and look at those concerns and meet the residents again in a matter of weeks to report on any progress.

“We have opened up better lines of communication between them and us so we can better address these concerns.”

Meanwhile, the Cawdery family released a statement in which they expressed their relief that a suspect had been charged and their hope that “justice will prevail for Michael and Marjorie”.

Funeral arrangements for the couple, who were said to be devoted to each other, have still to be announced.