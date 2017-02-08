‘Respect’ ambulance staff

Sinn Féin’s Nuala Toman has said that Ambulance Service staff and health workers deserve respect and dignity when carrying out their duties.

Ms Toman’s comments come after an ambulance was attacked when responding to a serious incident in Lurgan over the weekend.

She said: “Ambulance service staff and health workers provide absolutely crucial services to our communities.

“They literally provide life-saving services; and an attack like this, when they were responding to such a serious and violent incident, is nothing short of disgraceful.”

She continued: “Neither the health and saftey of the public, or of these staff should ever be put at risk like that. Ambulance Service staff and other health workers should be treated with respect and dignity as they carry out their invaluable duties.”