Results reflect hard work, support and commitment says St Catherine’s head

Saint Catherine’s College pupils have bagged another excellent set of GCSE results, with 95 per cent of the 170-strong year group achieving grades A*-C in five or more subjects.

Students from the Portadown area who featured among the top achievers are Caitlin McGrane (8A*,1A), Véronique McEnery (4A*,5A,1B,1C,), Megan McKee (4A*,5A,1B,), Aine McGrane (2A*,6A,1B,), Aimee Kane (1A*,3A,6B,) and Cara Hegarty (8A*, 3A).

Mrs Tiffney said, “I am delighted with these wonderful results which reflect the hard work of our students, the commitment of their teachers and the support of their parents.

“The outstanding performance of our pupils at GCSE builds on last week’s A-level results which saw a 15 per cent rise in the number of students achieving grades A*-C. This sets the bar high for the new school year.”

The results coincide with a new chapter for the school’s Irish medium unit, Sruth na Gaeilge, which has outgrown its original site and is now located in the school’s Barat building.