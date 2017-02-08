Resurfacing work is welcomed but disappointment no roundabout built

Ongoing resurfacing work in Brownlow has been welcomed.

Sinn Féin Councillor Fergal Lennon has welcomed the resurfacing of the Tullygally East Road which runs past Carrigart, Meadowbrook and Drumbeg.

However, Mr Lennon a;so expressed dosappointment the opportunity had not been taken to install a roundabout at the entrance to Meadowbrook estate.

He said: “This investment in the local infrastructure is most welcome even with the disruption caused over a number of days to local people and commuters.

“However, it is disappointing that the opportunity was not taken at this time to install a roundabout at the junction of the Tullygally East Road, Old Portadown road and the entrance to the Meadowbrook estate.

“Local residents and I have been lobbying for improved road safety measures at this junction for a considerable time and while we are disappointed, we are not defeated and we will continue to lobby for such work until we are successful.”